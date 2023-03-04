Anixa Biosciences’ (ANIX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.92. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

