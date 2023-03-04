Anne Templeman-Jones Purchases 300 Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Rating) insider Anne Templeman-Jones purchased 300 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$101.10 ($68.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,330.00 ($20,493.24).
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is 72.79%.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Recommended Stories
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.