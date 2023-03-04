Anne Templeman-Jones Purchases 300 Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Rating) insider Anne Templeman-Jones purchased 300 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$101.10 ($68.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,330.00 ($20,493.24).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is 72.79%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

