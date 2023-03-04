Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,606,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.89% of Antero Midstream worth $170,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

