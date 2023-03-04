Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.18

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 219428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APGB. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter valued at $1,209,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.