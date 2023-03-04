Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Top Pick Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their top pick rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.18.

Apple Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

