Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.18.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.57.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

