Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Up 12.1% in February

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.30. 1,041,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,426. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.