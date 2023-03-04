Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Up 12.1% in February

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTVGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.30. 1,041,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,426. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

