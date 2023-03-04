ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CTO Rahul K. Roy Sells 23,230 Shares

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ARC opened at $3.27 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 415,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 101,777 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 792,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

