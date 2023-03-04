Arcblock (ABT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $219,217.13

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $13.73 million and $219,217.13 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.

ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

Arcblock Token Trading

