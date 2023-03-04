ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) to Issue $0.38 Annual Dividend

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
ArcelorMittal has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.
ArcelorMittal Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of MT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,217. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
