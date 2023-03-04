Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

LSP Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 661,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,551 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources accounts for approximately 33.2% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $78,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $396,554.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,965.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $1,174,588. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCH opened at $165.34 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.19.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $3.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

