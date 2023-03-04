Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Arconic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 476.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 135,305 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 74.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 633,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 271,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

