Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Arcosa had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

