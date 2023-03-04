Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO Sells $22,700.22 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 1,434 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $22,700.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,406 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.