argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $448.00 at JMP Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $443.00 to $448.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $454.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $347.02 on Friday. argenx has a twelve month low of $256.44 and a twelve month high of $407.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of argenx by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of argenx by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,184,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

