argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of argenx worth $132,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 42.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. Barclays upped their price objective on argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.50.

argenx Stock Performance

argenx Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $347.02 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $256.44 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.17.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

