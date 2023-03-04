Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARBK. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Argo Blockchain by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 3.6 %

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

ARBK opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.