Argus Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $260.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Argus from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.82.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $230.16 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.46.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

