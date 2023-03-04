Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $276,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

