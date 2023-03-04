Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $1,210,380.92 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.68. 1,813,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,025. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

