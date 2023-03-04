Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin Sells 9,990 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) CEO James P. Mackin sold 9,990 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $133,965.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Down 1.4 %

Artivion stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 137,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,031. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artivion Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

