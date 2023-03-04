Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Sells $11,009.61 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $11,009.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,530 shares in the company, valued at $395,997.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Down 1.4 %

Artivion stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 137,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,031. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Artivion

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

