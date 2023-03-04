Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells $51,529.85 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 291,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,395. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after acquiring an additional 167,390 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after acquiring an additional 606,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

