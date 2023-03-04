Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Trading Up 3.7 %
AINC stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.99. Ashford has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Ashford Company Profile
