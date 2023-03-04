Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 306 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 304 ($3.67). 963,100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.60).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 405 ($4.89) target price for the company.

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £254.66 million and a PE ratio of 3,555.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

In other Ashtead Technology news, insider Tony Durrant bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £31,700 ($38,252.68). Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

