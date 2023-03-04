ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,106,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 1,304,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 325.5 days.
ASICS Stock Performance
ASCCF stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. ASICS has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.
ASICS Company Profile
