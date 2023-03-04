ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZF opened at $24.84 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

