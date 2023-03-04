Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($24.13) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,976.67 ($23.85).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,033 ($24.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,842.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,589.77. The stock has a market cap of £15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,284.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,046 ($24.69).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

