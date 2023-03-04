AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile stock. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,837 shares during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile accounts for 0.5% of Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTSW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 17,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

