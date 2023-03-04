Astrafer Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,425.88 (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Astrafer has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $282.71 million and $41,425.88 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astrafer token can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00008073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,485,525 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.80888413 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $73,143.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

