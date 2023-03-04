Atb Cap Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Jushi from $2.25 to $2.35 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Jushi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jushi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.20.

Jushi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

