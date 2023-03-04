Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Up 31.4% in February

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 944,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 501,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 279,586 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Stock Up 5.5 %

ATHX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 122,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,144. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

