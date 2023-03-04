Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Trading Down 16%

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 305,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 636% from the average daily volume of 41,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Atico Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.29 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.