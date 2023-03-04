Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud Sells 5,996 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $38,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,780.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atomera Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of ATOM opened at $6.72 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Get Atomera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

About Atomera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atomera by 150.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atomera by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atomera by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atomera by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.