Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud Sells 5,996 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $38,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,780.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Atomera Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of ATOM opened at $6.72 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera
About Atomera
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
See Also
