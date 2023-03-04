AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $39.93. 227,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,347. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $69.42.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

