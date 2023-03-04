AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

