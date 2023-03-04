Audius Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.78 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Audius has a total market cap of $271.56 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00423684 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,404.82 or 0.28638255 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

