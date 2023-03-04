AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.91.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of ACQ opened at C$23.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.78. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$20.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoCanada Company Profile

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

