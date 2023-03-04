Avalanche 24 Hour Volume Reaches $107.56 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $16.07 or 0.00072260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.23 billion and approximately $107.56 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023818 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,124,253 coins and its circulating supply is 325,061,533 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

