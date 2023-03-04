AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $221,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AVB opened at $172.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

