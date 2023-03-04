Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) SVP Sells $693,212.06 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $183.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.83. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

