Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Avid Technology stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $20,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

