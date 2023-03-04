Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 101,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 105,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avidian Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35.

Avidian Gold Company Profile

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

Further Reading

