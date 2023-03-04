Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 91,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 65,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.52. Avinger has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Avinger

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

