Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $414.33

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.33 ($5.00) and traded as high as GBX 419.80 ($5.07). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 410 ($4.95), with a volume of 23,326 shares trading hands.

Avingtrans Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 416.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 414.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.06 million, a PE ratio of 2,236.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,105.26%.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

