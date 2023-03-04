AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,600 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 152,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $189.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.11. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 417,483 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AXT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,467,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 156,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AXT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 116,977 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

