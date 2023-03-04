B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTO. Cormark decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, M Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.32.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.43. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$6.39. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

