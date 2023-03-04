Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €140.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Sixt Price Performance

SIX2 stock opened at €126.40 ($134.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €106.40 and a 200-day moving average of €98.54. Sixt has a 12-month low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a 12-month high of €140.50 ($149.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

