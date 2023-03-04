Badger DAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.67 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00014950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $63.71 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,032,657 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

