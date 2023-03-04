Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Trading Down 0.3%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$30.33 and last traded at C$30.90. 37,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 45,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.53.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,050.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$456,050.16. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.37 per share, with a total value of C$487,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,372,946.40. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn acquired 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.67 per share, with a total value of C$456,050.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at C$456,050.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,002,918. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading

